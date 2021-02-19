Advertisement

Don Bosco and Lisbon dominate first round Class 1A state wrestling tournament

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Don Bosco and Lisbon faced off in the 1A championship round of the dual state wrestling tournament on Wednesday. The Dons claimed the title winning 34-25.

The traditional state tournament title will most certainly come down to the same two teams again. On Thursday, Don Bosco advanced 11 wrestlers to the quarterfinals. Lisbon had eight wrestlers move on, including defending state champions Brandon Paez and Robert Avila.

Cascade’s Aidan Noonan, who’s chasing a third consecutive state title, was also victorious in his opening round with a first period fall.

