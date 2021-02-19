Advertisement

Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot

Salvador Sandoval Jr., 23, of Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested by special agents with the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19, 2021 for participating in the January 6th Capitol riot.(Polk County Jail)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A Des Moines-area mother and son have been arrested by the F.B.I. for participating in the January 6th riot at the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

According to the F.B.I.’s Omaha Field Office, Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval Jr., 23, of Ankeny, were arrested on federal warrants by special agents on Friday.

The federal charges against Deborah Sandoval (mugshot not available at this time) include:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The federal charges against Salvador Sandoval Jr. include:

  • Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement
  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The two made their initial appearance in federal court on Friday.

Their arrests follow the arrests of Leo Kelly, of Cedar Rapids, and Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, for participating in the riots.

