Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A Des Moines-area mother and son have been arrested by the F.B.I. for participating in the January 6th riot at the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

According to the F.B.I.’s Omaha Field Office, Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval Jr., 23, of Ankeny, were arrested on federal warrants by special agents on Friday.

The federal charges against Deborah Sandoval (mugshot not available at this time) include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The federal charges against Salvador Sandoval Jr. include:

Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The two made their initial appearance in federal court on Friday.

Their arrests follow the arrests of Leo Kelly, of Cedar Rapids, and Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, for participating in the riots.

