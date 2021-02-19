Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district superintendent honored with national award

Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Noreen Bush is the...
Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Noreen Bush is the recipient of the AASA, The School Superintendents Association’s national Superintendent Award.(Cedar Rapids Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Noreen Bush has received the AASA, The School Superintendents Association’s national Superintendent Award.

The 2021 Women in School Leadership Awards ceremony was held Friday morning.

The Cedar Rapids school district said the award pays tribute to the talent, creativity and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation’s public schools.

“Candidates were judged on leadership in meeting the learning needs of students, personal and organizational communication strength, constant professional improvement of knowledge and skills, and active community involvement,” the district said in a news release.

Bush was announced as one of the finalists for the award in November.

