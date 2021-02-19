As former Hawkeye great Randi Henderson battles cancer, Lisa Bluder dedicates Iowa’s win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 96-78 on Thursday to improve to 12-6 on the season.

The Hawkeyes were led by freshman Caitlin Clark, who recorder her fourth-consecutive 30-point game, which is the most in the NCAA this season.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double-digit scoring as Kate Martin added 19 while shooting 5-5 from three point range. Monika Czinano added 17 while McKenna Warnock netted 15.

Iowa wore pink uniforms in their annual breast-cancer awareness game. Before tip-off, former Hawkeye Randi Pedersen Henderson addressed the team and spoke about her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

After the game, head coach Lisa Bluder said she had dedicated the win to Henderson.

“Today I had RH on my hand,” Bluder said. “I was coaching for her.”

Henderson was a three-year started for Iowa, helping guide the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament in 1999 and 2001.

“I just love that kid. She has done such a great job in her coaching career,” Bluder added. “Her husband called me this summer to tell me she was fighting this battle. She has taken it on, stayed positive and everything she could do. She is just a fighter.”

