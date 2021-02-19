Advertisement

‘Alone’: How Italian town with 1st known virus death fared

A view of the Vo Vecchio cemetery, in Vo Euganeo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Shockwaves...
A view of the Vo Vecchio cemetery, in Vo Euganeo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Shockwaves ran through the wine-making village of Vo, west of Venice, as word spread last Feb. 21 that a retired roofer had died of the new coronavirus becoming the first known COVID-19 victim in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(Luca Bruno | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VO, Italy (AP) — Italy delivered the first shocking confirmation of locally transmitted coronavirus infections outside of Asia a year ago Sunday, with back-to-back revelations of cases in the country’s north.

First, a 38-year-old man in the Lombardy region tested positive for COVID-19.

By the evening, a 77-year-old retired roofer from the Veneto region had died.

At the time, it was the first known fatality from a locally transmitted case of the virus in the West, and it set off alarm bells.

In the days and weeks that followed, densely populated Lombardy would become the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak and, by the end of March, countries the world over would be under lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus.

