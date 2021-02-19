81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) -A town in Chickasaw County is losing one of its largest employers next month. Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this week it will close its plant in Fredericksburg.

Glen Davis has owned Here’Z to U sports bar, located in the heart of Fredericksburg, for more than a decade. He says they see a lot of Kerry employees stop in for a bite to eat, and it’s business he’s going to miss. “It’s always scary, anytime you lose a business on main street, in a small town, that’s a very scary situation,” says Davis.

The factory is one of the two largest employers in Fredericksburg, with a connection to almost everyone in town.

”My father worked there. My wife’s mother, is currently employed there. My father-in-law. So, it’s definitely, you know everyone around here has some tie to someone who’s worked there at some point in time,” says Fredericksburg Mayor Jimmy Mitchell, also a former Kerry employee.

Mitchell says the plant is a major economic driver for the town. ”Obviously, there’s some economic impacts to town. It’s about a half a million dollar of revenue a year, just in utilities alone. Economically, there are also small businesses that rely on people to come there and purchase goods, gas, groceries,” says Mitchell.

Kerry spokesman Jim Egan said in an email to KCRG-TV9 that 81 employees will be laid off in the closure... which is effective March 31st. Egan cited “an internal review which identified increased capacity and efficiencies within our network,” as the reason for the decision to close the Fredericksburg plant.

Mitchell says the town is working to find a new owner to take over business at the plant.

And both he and Davis are optimistic this isn’t the end for the factory.

The city will be holding a job fair on March 10th at 9:00a.m., to help workers who lost their jobs.

