2nd car in one month plunges off Milwaukee interstate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Another car has fallen from a Milwaukee interstate this month, according to new video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WITI reports that the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the Marquette Interchange.

In a video released by WisDOT, the car appears to have skidded off the side of a ramp on the interchange and falls to a ramp below it.

The driver has survived and suffered non-life threatening injuries, WITI noted. Officers arrested the driver for an alleged OWI citation.

A different driver also survived a crash Feb. 6 just west of Milwaukee when his pickup truck skidded off an interstate ramp, hit a barrier, then plunged 70 feet before landing on Interstate 94.

