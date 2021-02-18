Willis Dady Shelter offering free haircuts and clothes to people looking to return to the workforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Willis Dady Shelter in Cedar Rapids offered grooming assistance on Wednesday to people looking to return to the workforce, offering free haircuts and clothing for job interviews.

One man taking advantage of the offer told KCRG-TV9 that the haircut he got was his first in a year and a half. He said having a cleaner look can break through initial perceptions about people battling homelessness and will help him find work.

“Look more professional, more grown-up,” said Victor Bottomley, who received a free haircut. “I’ve been out here for four years and I’m just kind of tired of it.”

“As our clients are going out to interviews, to look for jobs, or as they’re going to meet with landlords as they search for housing, we want to prepare them with the skills to be able to do that along with a nice outfit to wear so they feel good about themselves, they feel presentable,” said Denine Rushing, Shelter Services Director.

The barbers at Wednesday’s event are all from the Cedar Rapids area and donated their time and talent to help out.

