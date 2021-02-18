Advertisement

Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather

Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Willie Ray Fairley and others from Willie Ray’s Q Shack are heading to Texas to help the needy following the power outages and severe cold weather that many have been suffering through this past week.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant is asking for volunteers to join them on the trip to “pull the smokers.”

The group plans on staying at least a week and are offering to cover all gas and food costs for any volunteers with access to an RV that can be used for the trip.

The group plans on leaving at noon on Friday.

Me and the team is planning on going to Texas to help the needed. By any chance is there a couple volunteers that would...

Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Thursday, February 18, 2021

This isn’t the first time Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray’s, has gone out of their way to help those suffering due to natural disasters.

After the August Derecho, Fairley cooked and provided meals hundreds of free meals to people in his neighborhood-at one point as many as 600 meals a day.

For his efforts, credit card company Discover awarded Willie Ray’s $25,000 as part of its “Eat it Forward” program and was later named one of KCRG-TV9′s 9 Who Care.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Iowa lawmakers say someone disrupted a recent meeting held over zoom with racist comments.
Racist Zoom bombers crash Iowa state lawmaker meeting
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his...
Iowa GOP moves quickly on bill limiting early voting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast