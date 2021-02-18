Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Willie Ray Fairley and others from Willie Ray’s Q Shack are heading to Texas to help the needy following the power outages and severe cold weather that many have been suffering through this past week.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant is asking for volunteers to join them on the trip to “pull the smokers.”

The group plans on staying at least a week and are offering to cover all gas and food costs for any volunteers with access to an RV that can be used for the trip.

The group plans on leaving at noon on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray’s, has gone out of their way to help those suffering due to natural disasters.

After the August Derecho, Fairley cooked and provided meals hundreds of free meals to people in his neighborhood-at one point as many as 600 meals a day.

For his efforts, credit card company Discover awarded Willie Ray’s $25,000 as part of its “Eat it Forward” program and was later named one of KCRG-TV9′s 9 Who Care.

