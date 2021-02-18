West Delaware dominates Crestwood to win third-consecutive 2A dual team title

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Delaware Hawks defeated the Crestwood Cadets 49-21 on Wednesday night to win the class 2A dual team championship. The title is the program’s third-consecutive dual team championship. Full results of the Hawks’ dual against the Cadets are below.

106 - Brayden Maury (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Nathaniel Bigalk (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Dec 6-4

113 - Anders Kittelson (2. Crestwood, Cresco) over Robinson Martinez (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 0:39

120 - Carson Less (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Cole Schmauss (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Dec 7-2

126 - Carter Fousek (2. Crestwood, Cresco) over Conner Turnis (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 0:32

132 - Reily Dolan (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Cole Butikofer (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Dec 4-3

138 - Chase Thomas (2. Crestwood, Cresco) over Carter Klein (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 2:17

145 - Logan Peyton (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Bryce Shea (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:02

152 - Jadyn Peyton (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Clay Schemmel (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 2:54

160 - Hunter Bye (2. Crestwood, Cresco) over Isaac Fettkether (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Dec 2-0

170 - Jared Voss (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Trent Pisney (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 0:42

182 - Cael Meyer (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Landen Schemmel (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 2:57

195 - Will Ward (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Landen Bergan (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:30

220 - Wyatt Voelker (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Treyton Burnikel (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Maj 18-6

285 - Carson Petlon (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Brayden Ishman (2. Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 0:40

