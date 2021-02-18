Waverly-Shell Rock takes down Southeast Polk to win 3A dual title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks defeated the Southeast Polk Rams 59-12 on Wednesday night to win the class 3A dual team championship. The title is the program’s first since 2010. Full results of the Go-Hawks dual against the Rams are below.
145 Peyton Westlin (5. North Scott) over Robert Poyner (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:37
152 Aiden Riggins (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Aydan Cary (5. North Scott) Fall 0:36
160 Sean Mwangi (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Dylan Marti (5. North Scott) Dec 9-4
170 Seth Madden (5. North Scott) over Cole Thompson (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 8-3
182 McCrae Hagarty (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over AJ Petersen (5. North Scott) Dec 13-8
195 Jake Walker (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Joey Petersen (5. North Scott) TF 16-1
220 Luke Walker (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Kade Tippet (5. North Scott) Maj 13-4
285 Layne McDonald (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Nate Schneckloth (5. North Scott) Fall 5:59
106 Zane Behrends (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Drew Metcalf (5. North Scott) Fall 1:42
113 Braxten Westendorf (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ayden Golden (5. North Scott) Dec 11-6
120 Bailey Roybal (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Logan Schmidt (5. North Scott) Fall 0:31
126 Carter Fecht (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ashton Kaiser (5. North Scott) Fall 0:38
132 Ryder Block (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Chase Porter (5. North Scott) Fall 2:54
138 Sam Hornyak (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ryan Doty (5. North Scott) Fall 4:59
