Waverly-Shell Rock takes down Southeast Polk to win 3A dual title

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks defeated the Southeast Polk Rams 59-12 on Wednesday night to win the class 3A dual team championship. The title is the program’s first since 2010. Full results of the Go-Hawks dual against the Rams are below.

145 Peyton Westlin (5. North Scott) over Robert Poyner (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:37

152 Aiden Riggins (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Aydan Cary (5. North Scott) Fall 0:36

160 Sean Mwangi (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Dylan Marti (5. North Scott) Dec 9-4

170 Seth Madden (5. North Scott) over Cole Thompson (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 8-3

182 McCrae Hagarty (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over AJ Petersen (5. North Scott) Dec 13-8

195 Jake Walker (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Joey Petersen (5. North Scott) TF 16-1

220 Luke Walker (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Kade Tippet (5. North Scott) Maj 13-4

285 Layne McDonald (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Nate Schneckloth (5. North Scott) Fall 5:59

106 Zane Behrends (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Drew Metcalf (5. North Scott) Fall 1:42

113 Braxten Westendorf (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ayden Golden (5. North Scott) Dec 11-6

120 Bailey Roybal (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Logan Schmidt (5. North Scott) Fall 0:31

126 Carter Fecht (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ashton Kaiser (5. North Scott) Fall 0:38

132 Ryder Block (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Chase Porter (5. North Scott) Fall 2:54

138 Sam Hornyak (1. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Ryan Doty (5. North Scott) Fall 4:59

