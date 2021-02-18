Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three teens are facing charges after police say they crashed into a Davenport police squad car with a stolen car early Thursday.

According to a media release from the Davenport Police Department:

Around 3:19 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police were alerted by Rock Island dispatch of a stolen car crossing the Centennial Bridge into Davenport.

The car was spotted, then lost, at 46th and Marquette streets.

Several patrol officers responded to the area to search for the car. With the fresh snow, officers were able to follow the tire tracks, which led them to Ripley Street and Colony Drive.

As a squad car was driving through the intersection, the stolen car, traveling west with no headlights on Colony Drive, ran the stop sign and collided with the squad car.

After the crash, three people ran from the car. Two were arrested after a short foot chase. The third person was found hiding under a car near the site of the crash.

The three people arrested are a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy. They all are charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts.

The boys were taken to the juvenile detention center while the girl was released to a guardian.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Two of the teens were treated for weather exposure prior to being taken to the juvenile detention center, according to the release.

A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details are limited, but police said three people, including at least one juvenile, were detained at Colony Drive and Ripley Street. (KWQC)

