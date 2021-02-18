State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The State Health Facilities Council voted against a new, proposed $230 million University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics development in North Liberty.

UIHC said this would allow them to meet the need locally and across the state by giving them additional room to expand.

During today’s meeting, leaders of other local hospitals including Mercy Iowa City, Mercy Cedar Rapids and Unity Point Health Saint Luke’s all voiced their concerns over the plan. The three hospitals said they were worried about duplication of services.

The council voted not to approve the hospital’s Certificate of Need with a vote of 2 to 3.

In a statement, UIHC said they plan to use the council’s feedback and resubmit their application.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.