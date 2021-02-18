Reynolds gets less education funding than initially requested in new education bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -State lawmakers have sent a new education funding bill to Governor Kim Reynolds, and it falls short of what she proposed.

Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate passed a 2.4% funding increase for K-12 education. Reynolds suggested a 2.5% increase.

Although the funding will increase, around 40% of districts will see a drop in state funding because the state reimburses schools based on enrollment, and the numbers are down significantly across the state.

Districts are worried that their numbers will rebound next school year and that the funding will not adjust until the following year.

