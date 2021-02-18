Advertisement

Racist Zoom bombers crash Iowa state lawmaker meeting

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WQAD) -Iowa lawmakers say someone disrupted a recent meeting held over zoom with racist comments, according to a report by WQAD.

The “Zoom bombing” happened during a virtual legislative forum hosted by four Des Moines area lawmakers.

The anonymous commenters came back multiple times, shouting racist and sexist slurs before they are removed for good.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, but it is not clear whether those who made the comments will face criminal charges.

State Representative Ako Adbul-Samad of the 35th District in Des Moines, who is Black, said he saw the shock on the face of others in the group.

“You know, being called the ‘n-word’ isn’t something that just happened in 2021,” Rep. Abdul-Samad said. “It was good for me in a way, that individuals of another ethnicity were able to see what black people have been going through for decades.”

This isn’t the first time this happened. A similar incident happened earlier this month during a Zoom meeting of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus.

Representative Adbul-Samad also attended that meeting.

