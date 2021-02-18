Quiet the next few days, warming trend still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures are not nearly as cold this morning as it appears we’ve put the minus teens behind us. Plan on a day of mixed clouds and sunshine, which should lead to highs well into the teens. Highs around 20 may occur around Dubuque this afternoon. Plan on more of the same tomorrow, then widespread 20s as we move into Saturday. Our next system is still on track to arrive on Sunday with some accumulating snow possible. The bigger weather story, finally, is the exit of very cold air and a return to highs into the 30s. Depending on the amount of sunshine we have early next week, some parts of Iowa could come close to 40 by Tuesday. Have a good day!

