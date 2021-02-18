People living with disabilities still waiting to get COVID-19 vaccine

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Many people in Iowa who live with disabilities are still waiting for their chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine. These adults will be able to start getting their shots once Tier 2 of the state’s vaccination plan begins. But for many children, the wait is even longer.

Deborah Arenson is a mother of 4 girls, including 16-year-old twins Cameron and Skylar, born with neurological disabilities- making COVID-19 a serious concern for her family. “It’s unpredictable. So even though you know they’re robust, health wise overall, when you throw in the neurological component, you don’t know how they would handle like a severe upper respiratory infection,” says Arenson.

Arenson says the twins require different care. While Skylar is able to keep a mask on long enough to go to school, in-person, Cameron is learning all online. And over the past year, they haven’t been able to do many of their usual activities. “One of my kids has been in the house for literally a year. I mean, it’s almost been a year and she has had medical appointments. And that’s it. And that’s not helping her experience life or enjoy life,” says Arenson.

Dr. Pat Winokur, executive dean of Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, says children with disabilities are a critical group to get vaccinated when they’re able to. “So for many of the kids that have special health care needs, they are vulnerable, they might have compromised lungs, they might have the risks for really deteriorating fast just because they aren’t quite as healthy. And so it is a population that we are going to want to vaccinate as soon as we can,” says Dr. Winokur.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and up...but other companies aren’t far behind.

“Right now with the COVID-19 vaccines, we are in the process of enrolling kids into clinical trials. We know that some of the companies have enrolled kids 12 to 18 and have that data cooking so to speak,” says Dr. Winokur, “Pfizer is the one that’s in the lead. They enrolled kids first, there were 16 and 17 year olds in addition to their adult trials. And that data looks very good. And they have been able to show that the vaccine is safe in those populations.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health says, once Phase 1B Tier 2 begins, 16-year-olds with disabilities will be eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine in Iowa. Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the IDPH, said in an email to KCRG-TV9 they were defining that as “Iowans who have a disability that requires attendant care in their home, are at risk because of care staff entering their residence and because of their condition are particularly vulnerable.”

For Areson and her family, she says the vaccine would be a chance to let the twins enjoy life again, saying “Literally any door could reopen again. They could go on a plane and go visit their grandparents in Florida, or go across town and see their...aunts.”

