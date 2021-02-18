Advertisement

Partly cloudy & highs in the teens today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon as highs rise into the teens. Temperatures fall below zero overnight tonight and tomorrow will be very similar to today.

Clouds build in on Saturday and highs in the 20s are likely across the area. Our next potential of accumulating snow comes on Sunday that could lead to some poor travel conditions at times. Highs on Sunday in the 30s and we will stay that way into next week. Even with some sunshine, some areas may take a run at 40° next week.

