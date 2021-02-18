Advertisement

Oak Ridge Middle School in Marion pitches in on National Random Act of Kindness Day

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion middle school took a step back on Wednesday to focus on spreading kindness on National Random Act of Kindness Day.

Oak Ridge Middle School teachers created different activities for their students. This included a can drive, writing letters to each other and people in care facilities, and decorating a banner that says “Be the I in Kind” where students shared how they are spreading goodwill.

Teachers said this type of day came at just the right time.

“The pandemic is kind of what set the mood for this whole thing,” said Beth Goldberg, 7th-grade teacher at Oak Ridge Middle School. “We know that it has been a really tough year and we know that some kids are really struggling and we know that acts of kindness can improve self-estem and decrease stress and just make them feel more connected.”

The teachers also challenged their online learners to do some sort of kind action at home.

Spreading Kindness all day at Oak Ridge and through our families and community! We are flooding our social media with...

Posted by Oak Ridge Middle School Linn Mar on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

