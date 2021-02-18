Local healthcare worker wins dream wedding giveaway in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -DeLaney Powers works as a CT Tech at the VA Hospital in Iowa City.

“We scan their lungs to see what’s going on with them so we have a lot of first-hand with COVID patients,” Powers told us.

Her bright spot amid the pandemic was saying yes to her fiancé Jared Kline when he proposed on January 30th, the same day he bought the ring.

“I was just like there’s no way I’m going to be able to keep it a secret,” Kline told TV-9.

At The Olympic South Side Theater in Cedar Rapids the venue is wedding ready, but they’ve never been through a normal wedding season because construction finished when the pandemic was just starting.

“Right before COVID hit. So we had a big grand opening planned for the end of March and then that just didn’t happen,” says Anna Hobart, Venue Manager at The Olympic.

They’ve been able to host events since then with COVID precautions in place, but the venue opened with another goal as well.

“The one reason we started this venue in the first place was to give back to the community,” Hobart says.

The pandemic was not going to impact that goal, but instead be an inspiration for a dream wedding giveaway intended for a worker on the frontlines.

DeLaney Powers got an email this week letting her know she had won.

“It’s definitely a bright light at the end of whatever last year brought and is still bringing,” she told us.

The $6,000 venue rental will be totally free, minus alcohol costs. That, combined with discounts from a dozen other local venders offering everything from music, to food and wedding planning totals $20,000 dollars in value.

Here is the list of venders contributing to the giveaway:

The Olympic South Side Theater - Venue Rental - $6,000

Gems & Joy - Event Styling & Coordination - $4,000

Peppercorn Food Company - 15% Off

Forever Green Studios - 50% Off Wedding Package

Clife DJ Company - 50% Off DJ and/or Photo Booth

Graphic Formation Films - 60% Off

Borrow My Vintage - $400 Credit & Free Delivery

R & D Rentals -10% Off

Painting for Cheese - $500 Credit

Essence Salon - Gold Bridal Package

Molly’s Cupcakes - 50% Off & Free Delivery

Studio Bloom Iowa - 50% Off

Mariglow Neon - Free Custom Neon

“The couple that won is super sweet and I think they’re very excited and we can’t wait to work with them coming up to make their wedding a dream,” Hobart told TV-9.

“It’s definitely like a form of a dream come true I’d say,” Powers says.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.