CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions defeated the Prairie Hawks 45-31 on Wednesday night in the Class 5A Region 8 quarterfinal. With the win, the Lions advance to the region-8 semifinal and will take on the Dowling Catholic Maroons on Saturday night.

With the loss, Prairie closed their season with a 8-9 record.

