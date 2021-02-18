Iowa’s voting districts to change this year

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Even though the U.S. census delay has pushed back the state’s redistricting process, both parties of the Iowa legislature have appointed four members to the temporary redistricting advisory commission.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, is tasked with drawing maps for the Iowa congressional and legislative districts.

This happens once they receive census data.

The Agency said they only factor in population, not party, saying their process in drawing district lines is non-partisan.

“Iowa law provides that when we draw plans that we do not take into account any political information,” LSA Senior Legal Counsel Ed Cook said. “So no incumbent addresses, political party registrations, or election results. All we look at in drawing plans is population.”

An advisory commission, made up of people selected by both parties, will hold public hearings on it.

Officials are expected to get the census data in September.

