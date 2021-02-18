Advertisement

Iowa’s voting districts to change this year

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Even though the U.S. census delay has pushed back the state’s redistricting process, both parties of the Iowa legislature have appointed four members to the temporary redistricting advisory commission.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, is tasked with drawing maps for the Iowa congressional and legislative districts.

This happens once they receive census data.

The Agency said they only factor in population, not party, saying their process in drawing district lines is non-partisan.

“Iowa law provides that when we draw plans that we do not take into account any political information,” LSA Senior Legal Counsel Ed Cook said. “So no incumbent addresses, political party registrations, or election results. All we look at in drawing plans is population.”

An advisory commission, made up of people selected by both parties, will hold public hearings on it.

Officials are expected to get the census data in September.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident
Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over...
Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night

Latest News

This year's Iowa state wrestling tournament is expected to still help bring in money for...
Iowa state wrestling tournament expected to bring in business despite pandemic
This year's Iowa state wrestling tournament is expected to still help bring in money for...
Someone disrupts Iowa lawmakers' zoom meeting with racist comments
This year's Iowa state wrestling tournament is expected to still help bring in money for...
Iowa State Wrestling Tournament expected to help economy
NASA is expected to land its Perseverance rover on Mars.
NASA rover to land on Mars