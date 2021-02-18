Advertisement

Iowa state wrestling tournament expected to bring in business despite pandemic

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - This year’s Iowa state wrestling tournament is expected to still help bring in money for businesses despite the pandemic.

The tournament kicked off Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Safety precautions are in place this year.

Masks are required and the crowd is spaced out throughout the arena.

Even with a smaller crowd, this is still good news for local businesses. The tournament is expected to bring about $1.5 million this year.

“We’re seeing some up trends with hotel stays, some activity in the restaurants and that’s what we need right now,” says Greg Edwards, president and CEO, Catch Des Moines.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

