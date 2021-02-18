Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration of .254% on Thursday morning.

The legal BAC is 0.08%. Anything above is a crime.

According to a Facebook post, the arrest happened during the rush hour traffic in Johnson County, with the suspect clocked in at driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Iowa State Patrol had one simple message: “You Drink - You Drive - You Lose!”

From District 11 — Cedar Rapids Located on I-380 in Johnson County, this driver was arrested this morning during rush... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Thursday, February 18, 2021

