Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC

The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration of .254% on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(Facebook.com/@IowaStatePatrol)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration of .254% on Thursday morning.

The legal BAC is 0.08%. Anything above is a crime.

According to a Facebook post, the arrest happened during the rush hour traffic in Johnson County, with the suspect clocked in at driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Iowa State Patrol had one simple message: “You Drink - You Drive - You Lose!”

