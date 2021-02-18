Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration of .254% on Thursday morning.
The legal BAC is 0.08%. Anything above is a crime.
According to a Facebook post, the arrest happened during the rush hour traffic in Johnson County, with the suspect clocked in at driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Iowa State Patrol had one simple message: “You Drink - You Drive - You Lose!”
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.