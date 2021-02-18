Advertisement

Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 628 more cases Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 15 more COVID-19 related deaths and 628 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 331,064 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,321 people have died with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,792 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 529 of the reported deaths.

A total of 306,382 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 252 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s an increase from the  decrease from the 235 people reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday.

The state reported 52 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 59 patients in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Iowa announced on Wednesday it will report COVID-19 testing data in a new process, which will focus on the total performed number of tests rather than the individuals tested. The change will significantly lower the state’s positivity rate because it will divide the number of positive tests by tests taken. Before, Iowa reported its COVID-19 data on an individual level. The change is expected to be implemented within the next few days.

According to the data the state makes available, 2,964 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,531,635 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 509,090 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 127,399 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident
Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over...
Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation

Latest News

A now hiring sign is seen in front of a Home Depot store, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Des...
Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa as payments from pandemic extended benefits programs begin
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
Winter storms slow COVID-19 vaccinations amid variant concerns
The day she went to the DMV for the photo, Lesley Pilgrim says she didn’t want to risk taking...
Calif. woman issued license with photo of her wearing face mask