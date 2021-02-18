Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 628 more cases Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 15 more COVID-19 related deaths and 628 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 331,064 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,321 people have died with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,792 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 529 of the reported deaths.

A total of 306,382 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 252 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s an increase from the decrease from the 235 people reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday.

The state reported 52 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 59 patients in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Iowa announced on Wednesday it will report COVID-19 testing data in a new process, which will focus on the total performed number of tests rather than the individuals tested. The change will significantly lower the state’s positivity rate because it will divide the number of positive tests by tests taken. Before, Iowa reported its COVID-19 data on an individual level. The change is expected to be implemented within the next few days.

According to the data the state makes available, 2,964 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,531,635 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 509,090 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 127,399 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

