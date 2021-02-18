Advertisement

Iowa man pleads not guilty to shooting arrows at officers

(File Photo)
(File Photo)(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -A 47-year-old Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting arrows at police officers during a standoff.

Mitchell Smith entered his written plea Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Officers were called to a home Dec. 1 on reports that Smith was threatening a neighbor’s wife.

Police say when the officers were preparing to leave, Smith fired an arrow over one of the officer’s heads. When the officers got into their car, Smith allegedly fired another arrow.

During a standoff, Smith reportedly fired two more arrows before officers were able to subdue him.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals will try again at proposal for $23 Million hospital in North Liberty
UIHC will try again at proposal for $23 Million hospital in North Liberty
Marcus Anthony Sallay pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a man who died after overdosing in...
Waterloo man pleads guilty to lesser charges in opioid death
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Iowa lawmakers say someone disrupted a recent meeting held over zoom with racist comments.
Racist Zoom bombers crash Iowa state lawmaker meeting