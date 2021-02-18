Advertisement

Iowa GOP moves quickly on bill limiting early voting

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -House and Senate committees have passed an election bill that would significantly limit voting by mail and early voting, threaten criminal charges against county auditors who depart from state election guidance and remove voters from the active voter rolls if they miss one general election.

The quick action Thursday with only Republican votes makes the similar House and Senate versions of the bill eligible for floor debate as early as next week. The House is planning a public hearing on the measure at 5 p.m. Monday.

A Senate Democrat called it disgusting and an attack on democracy. Republicans deny it suppresses votes and say it improves election security and integrity even though no problems have been raised in Iowa in recent elections.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Tyson offering pay to workers who get COVID vaccine
Tyson offering pay to workers who get COVID vaccine
Republican lawmakers advance bill to change early voting and mail-in voting laws
Republican lawmakers advance bill to change early voting and mail-in voting laws
Authorities looking for “small, white, fluffy dog” that bit person in Iowa City