Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa as payments from pandemic extended benefits programs begin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development on Thursday reported a total of 6,320 people in Iowa filed initial unemployment claims between February 7 and February 13.

That’s an increase of 200 claims from the previous week’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 47,614, a decrease of 414 from the previous week.

The industries with the most claims were construction, self-employed/independent contractors and manufacturing.

IWD said the construction and manufacturing industries normally see increased unemployment claims from November through February due to seasonal layoffs.

Nearly 68.8 percent of claimants indicated to IWD their claims were not COVID-19 related.

IWD also said the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) extended benefit programs have been implemented and payments are being issued.

There are currently nearly 68,000 job openings at www.iowaworks.gov

