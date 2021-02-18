Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on(AP Graphics)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was first elected to Congress in 1960 and to the U.S. Senate in 1968.

Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident
Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over...
Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
AP source: Cruz on vacation in Mexico as storm slams Texas