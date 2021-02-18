Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning residents to make sure you have working smoke alarms. This comes after a fire this morning.

Firefighters responded to 235 Kirkwood Court SW, near Kirkwood Community College, just before 3 a.m. for a couch fire.

Crews quickly put out flames in the living room.

The Fire Department says fire alarms had been removed, and the two women who lived there woke up to their apartment full of thick, black smoke.

At least one person needed medical treatment on scene.

