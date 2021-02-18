Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Harsh cold temperatures continued to linger in Iowa and many other states which forced energy companies to ask people to conserve energy to prevent rolling blackouts in parts of Iowa.

Corn Belt Power transmits energy to several rural counties and municipalities. That includes some in Northeastern Iowa. They worried if people use too much power during this time of uncommon cold in the south, it could strain the grid.

“We’re in a prolonged cold spell, and power across the Southwest Power Pool had run short,” said Ryan Cornelius, Vice President of Corporate Relations for Corn Belt Power.

Corn Belt Power distributes energy to much of northern-rural Iowa. It’s also part of the Southwest Power Pool, which he said spans 14 states. He said the cold made people turn up the heat and use more energy. That higher usage had to come from somewhere.

“When we get to an energy emergency, a level three, we have to ask people to curtail power to prevent a much larger system-wide blackout,” he said.

Cornelius was still asking thousands of people across the 14 states to turn their heat down three degrees, close curtains, and cover drafty windows on Wednesday. The Iowa Environmental Council wanted people to know this shortage wasn’t a product of green energy failure. It was a case of all energy demands falling short.

“Natural gas took the biggest hit,” said Keri Johannsen, the director of the council’s Energy Program. “All types of generation were impacted: wind, coal, and even a nuclear plant had to shut down in Texas because it couldn’t run in these types of temperatures.

She said much needed to change to prevent future shortages. She urged homeowners to make homes more efficient, and the government to help. She said the most spending needed to be for infrastructure for the power grid.

“The connections that we have between these different areas of the grid are not the most robust,” Johannsen said. “We could benefit from increasing those connections between the different parts of the grid.”

Cornelius said they expect people to be able to heat their houses and do laundry with a lower risk for outages after Thursday.

“Your electric cooperative is working around the clock to keep the lights on,” he said. “We’ve gone through a cold spell, and these are certainly unprecedented times. This is something that has never happened in the Southwest Power Pool ever.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.