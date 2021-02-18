Advertisement

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office K9 to receive body armor thanks to donation

In a Facebook post, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Bane will receive the body armor thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.(Dubuque County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office K9 is getting a bullet and stab proof vest.

In a Facebook post, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Bane will receive the body armor thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc.

The sheriff’s office said the armor is sponsored by Jeff and Tiffany Zimmerman and Family of RT & T Enterprises, Inc. of East Dubuque, IL and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

K9 Bane is expected to receive the vest within the next eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9′s has provided more than 4,183 vests to K9′s across the country.

Posted by Dubuque County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021

