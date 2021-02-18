Advertisement

Des Moines police ID man found dead inside portable toilet

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man whose body was found inside a portable toilet outside the city’s Forest Avenue Library earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that police confirmed Thursday that the body was that of 59-year-old Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval.

Police say Sandoval was homeless and that autopsy results determining the cause of his death are still pending.

Police have said Sandoval’s body was discovered in the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.

Temperatures at the time hovered around 2 below zero, and the wind chill was double digits below zero.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long...
11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident
Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over...
Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Bane will receive the body...
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office K9 to receive body armor thanks to donation
Kernels taking bids on Veteran Memorial Stadium repairs
Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2021 season schedule
Democrats will introduce a new immigration bill to Congress.
Democrats to introduce new immigration bill to Congress Thursday
Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 628 more cases Thursday