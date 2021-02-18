Des Moines police ID man found dead inside portable toilet

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man whose body was found inside a portable toilet outside the city’s Forest Avenue Library earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that police confirmed Thursday that the body was that of 59-year-old Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval.

Police say Sandoval was homeless and that autopsy results determining the cause of his death are still pending.

Police have said Sandoval’s body was discovered in the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.

Temperatures at the time hovered around 2 below zero, and the wind chill was double digits below zero.

