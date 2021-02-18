Advertisement

Des Moines officer charged, accused on interfering in case

The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on leave after being charged with a misdemeanor in which he’s accused of trying to interfere in a criminal investigation involving one of his friends.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Thursday that Officer Rodney Alan Briggs was arrested Wednesday by police in nearby Altoona and charged with non-felonious misconduct in office.

The release says Briggs exceeded his authority as a police officer by trying to persuade Southeast Polk School District employees to give him video evidence related to an ongoing Altoona police investigation involving a friend of Briggs’.

Police did not name the friend or detail the investigation involving the friend.

