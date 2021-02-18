Cold and quiet through the end of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet through the end of the week. After a couple of weeks of advisories, warnings, cold, and snow things have become more tranquil. It is still cold with lows tonight near or below zero and highs in the teens. This is around 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The next snow chance moves in on Sunday with accumulating snow bringing travel impacts. The middle 30s are ahead with melting next week. Have a good night!

