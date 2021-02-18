Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2021 season schedule

The season begins at home on May 4
Kernels taking bids on Veteran Memorial Stadium repairs
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball team has released its 2021 season schedule.

The 120-game season begins at home on May 4 with a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs.

Between May 4 and September 5, the team will play 60 home games.

The Kernels will be in the West Division of the 12-team High-A Central League.

The team is expected to release information about themed nights, group outings, promotions and single game tickets for the season at a later date.

See the full schedule here.

