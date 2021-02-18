Advertisement

Asbury church gets creative to observe Ash Wednesday while socially distancing

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Barry Pickart and his wife, Mary, are regulars at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury.

They’ve been attending worships there for 30 years and they would never miss an Ash Wednesday service.

“We do it every year, it is very important,” Barry said. “It is the start of the Lenten season and the ashes remind us that we come from ashes and we are going to go to ashes.”

This year, with pandemic and all, would not be the exception, even if they had to receive the ashes inside their car.

Lord of Life is one of many churches across eastern Iowa mixing things up this Ash Wednesday.

“We are doing an imposition of ashes in kind of an unconventional way today,” Pastor Paul Amlin said. “We were trying to figure out a way that we could have our people still have that experience of Ash Wednesday of still being a part of the community, but do it in a way that was safe and that was going to give as many people access as possible.”

So they came up with the idea of a drive-thru service: cars pulled up, Pastor Paul imposed the ashes, and people then drove away.

Life of Lord has not held any services inside the building since last Spring.

Pastor Paul said, though, that has not stopped them from congregating.

Even if they have to get creative with it.

“The church is the people, it is not the building,” he said. “The people need to be together and we need to be able to still have worship and still feel the connection we have with each other and with God.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night
Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa

Latest News

An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Oak Ridge Middle School participating in National Random Acts of Kindness Day
Oak Ridge Middle School in Marion pitches in on National Random Act of Kindness Day
Iowa announces changes to COVID testing data methods
Reynolds says White House will give states vaccine estimates beyond three weeks
Reynolds says White House will give states vaccine estimates beyond three weeks