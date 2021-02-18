Advertisement

Authorities looking for “small, white, fluffy dog” that bit person in Iowa City

(NBC15)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City Animal Services is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog that bit a person recently.

Authorities say during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, February 16th, an individual reported being bitten by a “small, white, fluffy” dog in the 900 block of North Dodge Street.

The dog was wearing a collar with tags and was running loose with no owner present. It was last seen running in the 800 block of Brown Street.

Animal Services is seeking information seeking in information regarding the dog’s rabies vaccination history.

Anyone with information about the identity of the owner are asked to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

