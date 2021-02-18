Advertisement

Adeline Kenlin making noise early in her college career

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa freshman Adeline Kenlin, who went to school at West Branch, started Gymnastics at age 2.

“My mom said I’m malnourished and gymnastics would help build strength and I just fell in love from there,” Kenlin said.

Gymnastics is a very demanding sport and Kenlin has paid a price to be an elite gymnast.

“Your body gets beat up over the years. I’ve been doing this since I was two years old,” Kenlin said. “My body now feels like it is 90 years old,”

Kenlin was one of top gymnasts in the world growing up, competing for the US-Junior national team and winning a gold medal in 2017, but with that success came a lot pressure.

“There was a lot of pressure. Now that I’m in college, there’s no pressure at all. It is just really fun,” Kenlin said,

With the pressure off, Adeline is competing at high level in her first year with the Hawkeyes. Kenlin scored a 9.9 on the beam earlier this year and it has always been a specialty of hers from an early age.

Kenlin has been named the Big 10 freshman gymnast of the week twice already this season and the sky is the limit for her career at Iowa.

“I would like to be an All-American, preferably all four years if I can and win a national championship,” Kenlin said.

