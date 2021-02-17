Tucked in a pool built before Pearl Harbor attack, Vinton-Shellsburg sends record amount of swimmers to state

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton-Shellsburg Stomin’ Vikings practice in a 20 yard pool that was built before Pearl Harbor was bombed. KCRG TV9′s Mike O’Brien shows us how the team has never used their unique training facility as an excuse, which has helped them send a record amount of swimmers to the State meet.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.