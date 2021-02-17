Advertisement

Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities

Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.(KWCH 12)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The rolling blackouts happening impacting much of the central United States due to record cold are now impacting some communities in Eastern Iowa.

On Tuesday morning, Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative implemented rolling blackouts to several communities in parts of Black Hawk and Grundy Counties. The energy company said the outages lasted for about 45 minutes.

Utility companies across the country are asking consumers to reduce their energy consumption to ease the burden on the power grid as much of the country deals with unprecedented cold and winter weather.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Police are looking for a short man who was wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa

Latest News

New Hartford city officials say a broken water main shut off water city wide early Tuesday and...
New Hartford water main break affects residents, businesses throughout Tuesday
New Hartford city officials say a broken water main shut off water city wide early Tuesday and...
New Hartford water main break affects residents, businesses throughout Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa
Alliant Energy says eastern Iowans do not need to worry about rolling blackouts
Alliant Energy says eastern Iowans do not need to worry about rolling blackouts