Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The rolling blackouts happening impacting much of the central United States due to record cold are now impacting some communities in Eastern Iowa.

On Tuesday morning, Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative implemented rolling blackouts to several communities in parts of Black Hawk and Grundy Counties. The energy company said the outages lasted for about 45 minutes.

Utility companies across the country are asking consumers to reduce their energy consumption to ease the burden on the power grid as much of the country deals with unprecedented cold and winter weather.

