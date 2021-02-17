Semi hit by train after sliding onto tracks in Linn County

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) -A semi-truck was hit by a train after sliding onto railroad tracks in Alburnett on Wednesday morning.

At 10:19 A.M., crews responded to an accident at the railroad crossing near 2753 Arabian Road.

Authorities say Kyle Hite, 33, of Alburnett, had just left his residence and was heading eastbound on Arabian Road when he came to the train tracks and was unable to get his semi to stop, sliding onto the tracks just as the train was crossing.

The train struck the passenger side of the semi, pushing the truck off the tracks and into a nearby ditch.

Hite received non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Hite was also cited for Failure to Stop.

No passengers on the train were injured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Center Point Ambulance all responded to the incident.

