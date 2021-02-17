Safe Haven rescues last of 57 neglected dogs living in “filth”

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Safe Haven of Iowa County rescued the last of 57 dogs from a Marengo property last weekend. The entire rescue took nearly a dozen trips and help from shelters across Iowa.

Clint was the 57th, and final dog, rescuers took from the property in Marengo during a month-long operation. “He kept evading us he was borderline feral because he was all alone, didn’t have any of his friends so he was really scared and hiding everywhere,” says Safe Haven of Iowa County Shelter Manager Katie Valentine.

Valentine says it’s one of the largest rescues they’ve ever worked on. Safe Haven started by taking weekly trips, rescuing 5-7 dogs at a time, but once the cold weather hit, Valentine says they knew they had to pick up the pace. “We were negative degree digits, and these dogs had minimal shelter, they were exposed to the elements, their living conditions were unacceptable, just living in filth,” says Valentine.

They aren’t working alone. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped rescued dozens of the dogs earlier this month during a blizzard. Cassandra Johnson works on the Dog Behavior and Enrichment team, and she’s working to help socialize the 25 dogs the ARL is caring for. “Incredibly under socialized, so a lot of it has been, go slow at their pace, and trying to earn that relationship with them, and building a positive association with people,” says Johnson.

Johnson says the dogs came in very scared from what they endured...but almost two weeks from their rescue, they’re showing trust in their new caretakers. “When I approach the kennel, when I go up there I can even open the door and they’ll kind of stay near me. I’ve had a few lick my hand and I’ve been able to kind of while they were eating whipped cream from my hand, which is huge,” says Johnson. She says she’s optimistic about their progress so far.

Now, the dogs are being cared for by 10 animal organizations, with some in foster homes, across the state. Valentine says she’s grateful for the support. “They have a long road of recovery ahead of them, they need months of socialization. But they just need to learn how to be dogs and they haven’t had that opportunity until now,” says Valentine.

