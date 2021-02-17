Advertisement

Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by life without parole, interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a 53-year-old Davenport man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his mother, Dianne Rupp, Tuesday.

In a media release, police responded at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue for a suspicious death.

They found Rupp, 77, dead inside an apartment.

Officers arrested her son, Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, and charged him with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. He subsequently was charged with murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail, police said in the release.

He is expected to make an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Andrew Rupp, “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim.”

According to arrest affidavits, he pulled away from officers and refused to place his hands behind his back.

He also had a clear plastic bag containing about 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in his right coin pocket, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to taking the mepthamphetamine3.

Investigators are continuing to follow-up. No further details were released Wednesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Latest News

Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill which would ban elementary schools from teaching gender identity...
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to limit schools from teaching gender identity
Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT...
Boyz II Men and Bell Biv DeVoe coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
Iowa state wrestling tournament kicks off with limitations due to COVID-19
Iowa's state wrestling tournament will kick off with some limitations due to COVID-19.
State wrestling tournament begins, with limitations due to COVID-19
Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill which would ban elementary schools from teaching gender identity...
Iowa lawmakers advance bill on gender identity in schools