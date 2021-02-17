Advertisement

Police ask overnight employees, shoppers to be vigilant

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - After a deadly gas station shooting in Marshalltown at 3 a.m. on Monday, police want people to know how to better protect workers.

Police say a man walked into a Casey’s in downtown Marshalltown and shot the clerk in the chest. An arrest was made in connection to the shooting. 20-year-old Rocky Trujillo is facing a charge of first-degree murder. A police report says Trujillo walked into the store, pointed the weapon at West, and shot him.

“What happened on Monday in Marshalltown is very unusual,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. “It doesn’t happen frequently,” he said.

Chief Tupper said the investigation was still ongoing. While he said the crime was unusual, the U.S. Bureau of Labor said, on average, a workplace shooting happened twice a year.

“Think about the number of convenience stores in Iowa,” he said. “There’s quite a few.” It’s still an unusual occurrence.”

While he said it was unusual, he said convenience stores needed to take steps in working with employees and putting policies in place that would protect them.

“This is something that most law enforcement agencies could help with,” he said. “We’re happy to do that. We help banks prepare all the time.”

In Cedar Rapids, police said there was an ordinance that gas stations and convenience stores have video surveillance and requirements on the quality of the technology. Chief Tupper said the best way to stay safe in a job like this when in danger, was to do what the attacker says.

“It’s important that you remain calm,” he said. “Don’t make any sudden movements. If the person says they have a weapon, assume they do and assume it’s real.”

Casey’s gave TV9 this statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our Marshalltown store team member, Michael Ray West. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, and are focused on supporting them, and our team members, during this difficult time.”

