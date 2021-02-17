Advertisement

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night
Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Latest News

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh
Boyz II Men and Bell Biv Devoe performing at 2021 Iowa State Fair
Boyz II Men and Bell Biv Devoe performing at 2021 Iowa State Fair
Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Iowa City
Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Iowa City
Gov. Reynolds full COVID press conference 2-17-2021
Gov. Reynolds full COVID press conference 2-17-2021