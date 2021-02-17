Advertisement

Officials investigating shooting in Marion that sent a man to the hospital

(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Marion responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Keyes Court at around 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, officials said an adult man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police consider this an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not released additional information at this time.

