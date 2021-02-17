Advertisement

Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident

The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials continue their investigation into Tuesday’s stabbing at Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove, Iowa.

The victim of the stabbing has been identified as 50-year-old Wayne Smith, of Fort Dodge, and the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown, also of Fort Dodge.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17, at around 5:42 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, the body of Smith was found in the locker room in the plant.

An initial investigation revealed the two knew each other, but investigators say they’re still trying to determine the exact nature of their relationship.

Brown is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for February 17.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation of the incident.

