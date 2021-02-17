New Hartford water main break affects residents, businesses throughout Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New Hartford city officials say a broken water main shut off water city wide early Tuesday and canceled classes on the New Hartford campus. Steve Pavelec was one of the residents affected.

“We don’t have water now, but we figured something might happen,” said Pavelec.

He says he noticed a couple days ago the water in his home started running slowly. With the extreme cold, he wasn’t surprised but started preparing.

“That gave us an idea that pipes may have been starting to freeze, so we left our water running that helps the water main to not freeze,” Pavelec said.

However, Tuesday morning a city water main break happened right outside his house. That meant no water for the whole town. Crews worked throughout the morning trying to fix the issue on the city’s west side.

“The city did a real good job of getting on it right away this morning,” said Pavelec.

No water meant Beaver Creek Bar and Grill shut down for the day, and what’s usually a full campus at New Hartford schools was empty, as classes were canceled Tuesday.

The Dike- New Hartford Superintendent learned around 6 in the morning of the break.

“So then it was an issue of communication, and making sure that our families, our students and staff, all of them knew what was going on,” said Justin Stockdale.

About 250 students stayed home, since they have no virtual plan in place in the district.

“We do know this is an inconvenience for families, when you have to make last-minute decisions like this, but the reality is this is kind of a natural thing that occurred,” Stockdale said.

Stockdale says classes will resume Wednesday. A boil order is in effect in the city until at least Thursday.

