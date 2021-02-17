Advertisement

Long-term care facilities should still follow CDC visitation guidelines

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: When will the rules be relaxed so families are allowed to have full access to loved ones in long-term care facilities?

Answer: Around 40% of Iowa’s COVID-19 deaths comes from long-term care facilities. That’s why the people in those facilities were some of the first people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But even with many residents and staff receiving vaccines, infection control measures are still in place. Linn County Public Health is still recommending facilities follow the rules, like limiting visitors, from the guidelines provided by the federal government.

About two weeks ago, some long-term facilities were still waiting for their second dose of the vaccine through the federal pharmacy partnership program. The CDC is also suggesting facilities continue regularly testing people for COVID-19, even after they’re vaccinated.

